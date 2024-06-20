Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded down $7.47 on Thursday, reaching $269.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,660. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $279.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.