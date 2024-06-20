Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMH stock traded down $7.47 on Thursday, reaching $269.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,660. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $279.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
