Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 326,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,124. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

