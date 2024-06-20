Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 50.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.16. 874,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,559. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $245.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.