Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

