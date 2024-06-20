Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,911. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

