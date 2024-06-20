Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after buying an additional 1,654,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. 3,376,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

