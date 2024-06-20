Montecito Bank & Trust Has $308,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 929,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 364,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,249,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.