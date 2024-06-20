Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 212,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

