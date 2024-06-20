Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.24. 1,784,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.82 and its 200-day moving average is $451.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.