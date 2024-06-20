Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 2,225 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 1,845,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

