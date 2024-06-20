Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 3,008 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,957,000 after purchasing an additional 337,168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,444,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,767,000 after acquiring an additional 413,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fastenal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,445,000 after acquiring an additional 568,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $65.08. 1,895,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,314. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

