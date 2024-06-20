Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 115,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 334.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $466.20. 677,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,655. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.09 and a 200 day moving average of $449.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.