monday.com’s (MNDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.50.

monday.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $225.08 on Monday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.23.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in monday.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

