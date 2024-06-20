Mizuho Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $60.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

CTVA stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.