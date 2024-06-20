Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.98

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 23023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

