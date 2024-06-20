Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

