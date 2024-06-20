Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 92,749 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,749 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

