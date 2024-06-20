Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 740,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

