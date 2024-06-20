Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after buying an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. 16,402,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,297,265. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

