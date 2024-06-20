Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $130.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.92.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $153.45 on Friday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

