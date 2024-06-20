MetFi One Day Volume Reaches $154,532.88 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. MetFi has a market capitalization of $41.84 million and $154,532.88 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.36846714 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $283,572.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

