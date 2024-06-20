Metal Reaches One Day Volume of $5.24 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Metal token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $74.54 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

