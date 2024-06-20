Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 92,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

