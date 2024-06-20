Melia Wealth LLC Sells 91,335 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Melia Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,335 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for 7.6% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 248,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,419. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

