Melia Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Lument Finance Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of Lument Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

LFT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,043. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

