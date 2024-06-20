MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

