MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

