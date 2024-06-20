MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.