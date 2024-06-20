MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Acquires C$1,016,600.00 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00.

Shares of TSE:MDA traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.96. 205,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,366. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.14. MDA Space Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.95.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.35 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.5601118 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. MDA Space’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.47%.

MDA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MDA Space from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

