McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.79. 2,956,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.