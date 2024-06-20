Maxim Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.