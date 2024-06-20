Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,962 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.93% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,865 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. 224,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,574. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

