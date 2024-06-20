Mather Group LLC. Sells 437 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

