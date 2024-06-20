Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,369 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,822,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 184,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,285.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $227.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.