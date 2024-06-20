Mather Group LLC. Sells 16,636 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $199,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 285,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BIV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.