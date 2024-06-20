Mather Group LLC. Sells 147 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.81. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

