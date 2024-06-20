Mather Group LLC. Sells 142 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $818,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,927,000 after acquiring an additional 346,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.49. 823,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average of $254.26.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

