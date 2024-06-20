Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,703,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,067 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

