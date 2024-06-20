Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $198.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

