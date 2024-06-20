Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

