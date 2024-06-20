Mather Group LLC. Invests $198,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $536,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 212.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 420,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $192.20 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

