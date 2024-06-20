Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

