Mather Group LLC. Has $320,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 621.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,720,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.7% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 51,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

