Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $145,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,815,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 844,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.