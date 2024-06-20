Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 445,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $261.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

