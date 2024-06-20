Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,740 shares of company stock worth $19,656,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $334.80 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

