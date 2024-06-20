Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 2,846 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,183,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,770,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

