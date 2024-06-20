Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 631 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.82. 385,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,482. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.90 and a 200 day moving average of $307.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

