Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 175 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

