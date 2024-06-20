Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,077 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 987.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 148,109 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,749,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,369,000 after purchasing an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.31. 157,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

