Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Medtronic by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,978 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.66. 922,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,443. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

